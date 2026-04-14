Sikkim village near India-China border gets community radio launched by Trishakti Corps

The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, headquartered in Sukna on the outskirts of Siliguri, has recently launched the first community radio at a border village in Sikkim, near the India-China border.

An army source said they have established 88.4 FM Radio “Sikkim Sundari,” the first community radio station in a border village in east Sikkim.

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It aims to improve communication and access to information in remote, high-altitude border areas of the Himalayan state.

It was inaugurated in the presence of senior officers of Trishakti Corps, representatives of the civil administration and members of the community.

“The station addresses challenges of geographic isolation, harsh weather and limited mobile and internet connectivity. It aims to bridge the information gap by providing reliable and timely communication. The initiative willhelp to connect communities, amplify local voices and support development in remote areas,” said a senior

army official.

The radio station will broadcast local news, weather updates and information on government schemes, while also promoting regional culture and addressing community issues.

“It will provide an opportunity for local youth to participate, develop communication skills, and contribute to community engagement. The station will host programmes on agriculture, education, and community development,” the source added.