Sikkim footballer shines bright; Abhista Basnet stands out at U-17 tourney in Bhutan

Abhista Basnet, a budding footballer from Sikkim’s Pakyong, has emerged as one of the brightest sparks in the ongoing South Asian Football Federation’s (SAFF) Under-17 Women’s Championship in Bhutan.

The 16-year-old striker announced her arrival in style, netting a brace in India’s commanding 7-0 victory over Nepal in the tournament opener on August 20.

She also bagged the most valuable player award against Bhutan on Sunday, where she scored two goals.

Her consecutive stellar performances immediately caught the eye of football enthusiasts.

The Sikkim Football Association (SFA) hailed her success as a reflection of the robust training system it has developed in recent years, through participation in initiatives such as Khelo India, state leagues and national-level tournaments.

Khelo India is a national programme, launched by the Union government in 2018 to develop a “sports culture” at the grassroots level. The aim is to brand India as a major sporting nation.

The project integrates various existing schemes to promote mass sports participation, identify and nurture young talent, and build robust sports infrastructure nationwide.

“Abhista was first spotted during the Khelo India U-13 tournament at St Xavier’s School, Pakyong, in 2023. Recognising her potential, we made sure she was nurtured and given the right opportunities to grow as a player,” said Phurba Sherpa, general secretary of the SFA.

Her breakthrough came in 2024, when she was selected to represent Sikkim in the Sub-Junior Girls’ National Championship in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. She made her mark instantly, scoring four goals in a match against the host team. That performance earned her a call-up to the India U-17 trials.

Now, Abhista is donning the India jersey with distinction on the international stage. “Her journey is a testament to the grassroots focus of Sikkim football, and she is an inspiration for the next generation of players,” Sherpa added.

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), the chief minister of Sikkim, congratulated the young forward. “She did not just make an appearance, but made a statement by scoring in the opening match itself. Her hard work and determination will inspire countless aspiring athletes across the state,” said Golay.