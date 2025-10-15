Hand severed as truck hits bus in Murshidabad, three injured

A passenger lost one of his hands when a mini truck coming from the opposite direction hit the side of the bus, severing his right hand from his shoulder

onwards.

Manik Mondal, 30, had been leaning against the window of the bus, his right hand hanging outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the impact of the mini truck grazing against the bus, Mondal’s hand was cut off. The severed limb fell on the road.

Two passengers of the bus also fell inside the bus and suffered injuries.

This incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at Tangramari village under Hariharpara police station limits on Behrampore-Karimpur Road.

The police said the bus originating from Behrampore was travelling towards Karimpur. At that time, a mini truck came from the opposite direction and grazed against the bus at high speed.

Mondal, a resident of Domkal in Murshidabad, was rushed to Hariharpara Block Hospital with his severed hand. However, it was not possible to reattach

the limb.

The traumatised youth is now being treated at the hospital along with the two other injured persons.

Amanullah Sheikh, 40, who was one of Mondal’s co-passengers in the bus, said: “The mini truck hit our bus at high speed and immediately there was a huge chaos. The bus came to a halt but none of us noticed the grievous injury that Manik Mondal

had suffered.”

He added: “Even the bus conductor did not notice it. Both the bus driver and the conductor fled. So did the driver and his helper in the mini truck. After the police came, the injured passengers were taken to the hospital.”

The police have impounded the two vehicles.