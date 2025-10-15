Bengal: Durgapur gang-rape survivor's friend sent to seven-day police custody

A friend of the Durgapur gang-rape survivor arrested in connection with the case was remanded to seven days police custody by a Pashchim Burdwan court on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old friend of the gang-rape survivor was arrested on Tuesday evening after three days in detention.

The Durgapur cops had earlier arrested five more persons in connection with the incident which took place on Friday night.

All the six arrested in connection with the case are in police custody now.

According to the police, the sixth accused in the case, a friend of the survivor and a student of the same medical college, was arrested because of discrepancies in his account of the incident from Friday night with those of the girl.

The cops had on Tuesday carried out a reconstruction of the crime scene and also recovered the garments from two of the accused which have been sent for forensic examination.

On Friday after 8.30pm, the survivor and her friend had stepped out from the campus for an evening snack when five of the accused stalked her and took her to a nearby wooded area.

The cops believe the criminal act was carried out by one person in the presence of others, though the forensic test reports are still awaited. The exact role of the “friend” is not clear yet.