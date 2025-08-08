Shape of Momo set for San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, steam hits global stage

Sikkim’s momo is steaming its way onto the global stage.

Tribeny Rai’s debut Nepali film Shape of Momo has been selected for the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain after having toured the prestigious Cannes festival, Hong Kong International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of India that was held in Goa last year.

“My film has been selected for the San Sebastian Film Festival in the new director’s competition category, along with 12 other films (from across the globe,” said Tribeny, 33.

Only first or second-time directors are allowed to participate in this category at the festival that will be held from September 19 to 23.

Tribeny had first pitched the film’s idea at a talent camp at the Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran, Iran, in 2019. “We, however, started the film’s shooting in January 2024,” said Tribeny.

The movie is a co-production of Dalley Khorsani Production (Sikkim), Kathkala Films (Delhi) and Aizoa Pictures of South Korea.

“Oscar-nominated producer Mike Goodridge (Triangle of Sadness) is also on board as an executive producer. We are in talks with other investors, too,” said Tribeny, whose movie is 114 minutes long.

According to Tribeny, the film is about the journey of a woman who thinks and decides for herself despite the overwhelming pressure to conform to the opinions of society.