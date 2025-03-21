Shahjahan wife's theft FIR counters threat cry

The wife of Sheikh Shahjahan, the arrested strongman from Sandeshkhali, has alleged that the person who claimed to get threat calls from her jailed husband had stolen lakhs from them.

Taslima Bibi alleged that Rabin Mondal siphoned off nearly ₹25 lakh while managing Shahjahan’s bheries (fish farms) and fish godowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspended Trinamool leader Shahjahan has been in judicial custody since March last year when the ED arrested him. The central agency took his custody from the Bengal police that arrested him first, for allegedly masterminding an attack on an ED team that went to his house in connection with a PDS probe in January last year.

“Rabin worked as a manager, looking after the bheries and wholesale fish godowns that my husband owned. Since his arrest, Rabin siphoned off close to ₹25 lakh, from my husband’s business account,” Taslima alleged in her police complaint on Wednesday night.

Rabin, who accused Shahjahan of forcibly taking his land and threatening him over the phone from jail, denied Taslima’s charges.