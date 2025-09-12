Seminar dwells on threats to nature

Unplanned development, coupled with rising environmental pollution, has emerged as a parallel and growing threat to nature and sustainable progress, said associate professor of economics at Durham University, UK, Bibhas Saha, at an international seminar on the role of environmental economics in sustainable development in the Indian context.

Delivering the keynote address at the seminar held in the first week of September at Dasarathi Hazra Memorial College in East Burdwan's Bhatar, Saha said: “It is not possible to fight against climate change without international support.”

In his lecture, titled “Climate Change and Global Negotiations: What Economics Can Tell Us”, the economist explored how economic frameworks and international cooperation play a crucial role in addressing climate change. He also underscored the significance of global consensus in sustainable development efforts.

Organised by the internal quality assurance cell of the college, in collaboration with the department of environmental science, University of Burdwan, speakers pointed to recent environmental catastrophes —landslides, floods, and earthquakes — as stark reminders that pollution and unplanned urbanisation not only endanger human lives but also undermine economic stability.

“Appropriate economic policies must be designed in view of the current global environmental challenges,” Saha emphasised, highlighting the urgent need for integrated solutions.

Sukriti Ghoshal, former registrar of Hindi University, spoke on how cultural narratives and literature can shape public awareness and policy towards sustainable practices. He elaborated on the varying progress of different states in achieving sustainable development goals, while emphasising that “environmental economics provides a powerful tool to understand and accelerate this process.”

Principal of the college Enamur Rahaman said the seminar was inaugurated online by Burdwan University vice-chancellor Sankar Kumar Nath.

In his speech, Nath highlighted the role of active land use and mass participation of local communities in driving sustainable development. He said: “Only by integrating technology and education can we pave the way for a sustainable, knowledge-based

future.”

Rahaman said 65 researchers from various institutions presented their research papers, contributing insights into the critical discourse on environmental economics and sustainable development.