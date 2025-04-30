MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 30 April 2025

Sedatives and cough syrup seized, two arrested

Anima Makumdar, the woman, is a cook at the police camp in Jateswar. The other person is Rabiul Islam, who faces seven police cases — all related to narcotic smuggling and peddling

Our Bureau Published 30.04.25, 09:57 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested at Falakata in Alipurduar district for illegally selling cough syrup and sedatives on Monday night, and items worth around 10 lakh were seized from them.

Anima Makumdar, the woman, is a cook at the police camp in Jateswar. The other person is Rabiul Islam, who faces seven police cases — all related to narcotic smuggling and peddling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makumdar and Islam are the residents of Shishubari under the jurisdiction of Madarihat police station. They stayed at Hidayat Nagar near the Jateswar police camp and used to run their illegal trade from the house.

“We suspect that as the woman used to cook at the police camp, the duo thought they would not be under suspicion,” said a police officer.

On Monday night, a police team led by Abhishek Bhattacharjee, the inspector-in-charge of Falakata police station, raided the house.

They nabbed the duo and seized cough syrup and sedative tablets, the cost of which is around 10 lakh.

The Falakata police also arrested Bhajan Roy andManoj Giri, who are from Babupara in ward 15 of Falakata town, on Monday night and seized 24 grams of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) allegedly from their possession.

The duo are from Goalpara at Falakata.

RELATED TOPICS

North Bengal Cough Syrup Arrest Sedatives
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan warns of possible Indian strike within 24–36 hours, cites ‘credible intelligence’

'Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region', Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar said in a post on social media platform X
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

Tariff negotiations with India are coming along great, I think we will strike a trade deal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT