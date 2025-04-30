Sedatives and cough syrup seized, two arrested

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested at Falakata in Alipurduar district for illegally selling cough syrup and sedatives on Monday night, and items worth around ₹10 lakh were seized from them.

Anima Makumdar, the woman, is a cook at the police camp in Jateswar. The other person is Rabiul Islam, who faces seven police cases — all related to narcotic smuggling and peddling.

Makumdar and Islam are the residents of Shishubari under the jurisdiction of Madarihat police station. They stayed at Hidayat Nagar near the Jateswar police camp and used to run their illegal trade from the house.

“We suspect that as the woman used to cook at the police camp, the duo thought they would not be under suspicion,” said a police officer.

On Monday night, a police team led by Abhishek Bhattacharjee, the inspector-in-charge of Falakata police station, raided the house.

They nabbed the duo and seized cough syrup and sedative tablets, the cost of which is around ₹10 lakh.

The Falakata police also arrested Bhajan Roy andManoj Giri, who are from Babupara in ward 15 of Falakata town, on Monday night and seized 24 grams of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) allegedly from their possession.

The duo are from Goalpara at Falakata.