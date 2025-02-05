Search begins for injured wild elephant in Apalchand jungles of Jalpaiguri's Mal subdivision

The forest department has started a search in the Apalchand jungles of the Mal subdivision in Jalpaiguri district for an injured wild elephant which was attacked by residents when the animal entered a locality on Saturday.

The forest guards failed to locate the elephant on Tuesday and decided to resume the search on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the tusker had veered to Damdim where it first hit a concrete watch tower with the head and suffered injuries. Aman Ekka, who drives an earthmover, tried to chase the elephant away with the equipment.

The animal was irritated and rammed into the iron bucket of the earthmover and suffered more injuries.

Eventually, foresters managed to steer the tusker back to the wild but there were reports that it was roaming around alone with injuries.

The forest department and NGOs working for wildlife conservation filed police complaints against Ekka who was arrested on Monday. He was booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. A court here remanded Ekka in judicial custody for 14 days.

On the other hand, the department formed a three-member medical team to examine the elephant and if required, treat it.

“The elephant was sighted near Churabhija bridge in the Targhera forest range of Apalchand forest yesterday (on Monday). However, it was not there today (on Tuesday). The guards thoroughly scoured the area today for the tusker and we decided to resume the search tomorrow (on Wednesday,” said Dwijapratim Sen, the divisional forest officer of the Gorumara wildlife division.

Animesh Bose, who has been working on nature and wildlife conservation for years, said the elephant needed to be examined as soon as possible.

“We have no idea of the nature of the injury suffered by the tusker. The elephant has to be examined to decide on the treatment. Four days have already passed and further delay can deteriorate its condition,” said Bose.

Once the elephant is located, sources said, the foresters would tranquillise the animal for treatment.