Five drown in swollen north rivers; soaring temperatures drove youngsters to bathe

Five youngsters, including four minors and a girl among them, died by drowning in different rivers of north Bengal on Thursday.

In South Dinajpur, Bijoy Roy, 14, a Class VIII student and a resident of Sukanta Colony in Balurghat, had been to the Atrayee river that flows through the town.

Bijoy got down into the river at Sadarghat area along with his brother and three friends.

Suddenly, both Bijoy and his brother were swept away by the river that had swelled due to monsoonal rains. His friends managed to save his brother but were unable to rescue him.

They ran to the Balurghat police station, around 700 metres away, and informed cops. Police officers rushed to the spot, and the civil defence personnel were informed. A speedboat was brought to the location, and his body was recovered after around three hours.

In Jalpaiguri's Banarhat, Sajid Ansari, 15, a Class X student from Rheabari tea estate, went to the Diana river to bathe with four others. As they got swept away, local residents rushed to help the boys. Sajid, however, could not be rescued. His body was found nearby.

Also, Jogesh Baraik, 20, who also went to the Diana river with his friend Chandan Lohar and some others, died by drowning. He was from the Ambari tea estate.

Chandan said he had been to the river with some of his friends to perform post-funeral rituals for his father. After the rituals, Jogesh got into the river for a bath. He slipped and was swept away by the swollen waters. His friend Subhankar Baraik jumped into the river to save him, but lost control. Chandan and another friend somehow caught hold of Subhankar, but Jogesh died.

The police have recovered his body.

In the Darjeeling district, two minors, Supriya Das and Saurav Mondal, who were from the Natunpara area in Gossainpur of Bagdogra, drowned in the Balason river in Kamargach, Phansidewa police station, on Thursday. Later, their bodies were recovered.

A police officer pointed out that due to the scorching heat across north Bengal during the past three to four days, a section of youngsters are bathing and swimming in rivers and streams to beat the heat.

“But it is a risky trend, as most of the rivers and streams have swelled because of recent rains. Many don’t know how to swim and yet get into rivers. They and their parents should be alert,” he said.