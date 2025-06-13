Yatra pilgrims to reach Sikkim

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Nathu-la in Sikkim is all set to resume after a gap of five years, with the first batch of pilgrims scheduled to reach Gangtok on June 15.

From India, pilgrims in the yatra go through the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand and through the Nathu-la.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considered as one of the highest freshwater lakes, Mansarovar is located at a height of 15,000 feet in Tibet.

The yatra through the Nathu-la had stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic and will resume this year.

C.S. Rao, the additional chief secretary of the state tourism and civil aviation department of Sikkim, said they carried out all necessary preparations for pilgrims.

“In each batch, there will be 50 persons (48 pilgrims and two liaison officers from the Union external affairs ministry). The first batch will cross the Nathu-la pass on June 20, while the 10th or the last batch will leave on August 28,” he said.

Those traveling in the first batch have reached Delhi for the necessary formalities. From there, they will fly to Bagdogra.

“From Bagdogra, they would be shifted to Gangtok, where they will stay in a hotel for one day. In all, they will spend five days in Sikkim at different elevations to acclimatise themselves before crossing the Nathu-la. From there, the Chinese government will take care of them,” the official added.

From Gangtok, the pilgrims will move to 17th Mile, which is at an elevation of 12,500 feet, and will spend two days there. Their final place of stay will be at Sherathang, which is at 14,000 feet and near Nathu-la, where they will stay for two more days.

“We have arranged ambulances, doctors, and support staff for them. Also, the army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will extend all necessary help,” said Rao.

On the occasion of the resumption of the pilgrimage through the route, the department has also proposed a ceremonial flag-off of the first batch. “There are plans to get the chief minister (P.S. Tamang Golay) for the flag-off or else, the state tourism and civil aviation minister will do it,” a source said.