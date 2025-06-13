Visitor no-entry to forests for three months

The state forest department has announced the annual closure of reserve forest areas for visitors for three months.

The department has also mentioned some of the locations that would remain open during this period.

Sandeep Sundriyal, the principal chief conservator of forests, wildlife (PCCF – wildlife) of the state, issued an order on June 9, mentioning that eight reserve forests would remain closed from June 16 to September 15.

The order states that the closure during the rainy season was “for rejuvenation of the flora and fauna and to maintain biodiversity of the areas".

The reserve forests to stay closed for visitors are the national parks Singalila, Gorumara, Jaldapara and Neora Valley, the wildlife sanctuaries Chapramari, Senchal, Mahananda, and the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) area.

“During these three months, entry of visitors will be restricted to the eco-tourism centres, and car safari, elephant ride, which involve entry into the core forest areas, will not be allowed,” said a source.

However, visitors would be allowed to enter the Senchal Wildlife Sanctuary to visit the nature interpretation centre (NIC), a local temple, and the view point at Tiger Hill, a popular tourist destination on the outskirts of Darjeeling town.

“The NIC at Rajabhatkhawa in the BTR and the Murti Jungle Camp in Gorumara will remain open for them,” the source added.

Every year, these forests close down for visitors during monsoon, which is considered to be the animal mating season.

Repair and restoration work of roads, forest properties and other infrastructure are carried out during this time.

“The summer tourist season has almost ended for the tourism industry. A few tourists turn up in the Dooars during these months, and the inflow again increases from mid-September, that is, ahead of Durga Puja,” said a resort owner based in Lataguri on the fringes of Gorumara.