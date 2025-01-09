Sandakphu and parts of Sikkim receive heavy snowfall, authorities enforce curbs on tourists

Sandakphu, the highest point in Bengal and its surrounding areas, experienced extensive snowfall since Tuesday late evening.

So did the upper reaches of neighbouring Sikkim, much to the elation of tourists and adventure enthusiasts visiting the hills this season.

Vast stretches of north, east and west Sikkim were covered in snow, prompting the tourism and civil aviation department of Sikkim to enforce restrictions on tourists' movement in certain places so that they do not get stuck on icy roads.

Residents of Sandakphu, nearby Phalut and Thakum, located at a height of around 11,930 feet from sea level, said on Tuesday that that it had snowed in the area for the second time during the winter. Last month, there was a snowfall on one day.

“There was snowfall in Sandakphu and a few places along the stretches of the Singalila National Park. Areas like Phalut and Thakum were mostly covered by snow,” said Anil Tamang, coordinator of the Land Rover Owners’ Welfare Association in Sandakphu.

Known to be a hotspot for tourists and trekkers, Sandakphu is accessible by foot and by old Land Rovers which ferry them daily from Maneybhanjan, some 25km from Darjeeling.

Tamang mentioned that footfall of tourists currently was comparatively lesser than last month.

“We expect the snowfall will bring more tourists in Sandakphu and the Darjeeling hills as a whole,” he said.

In Sikkim, snow blanketed the Jawaharlal Nehru Road that connects popular destinations like the Nathu-la (located around 14,000 feet above sea level) and Chhangu (Tsomgo) Lake (12,310 feet above sea level) in Gangtok district.

In both these locations, the Sikkim state tourism and civil aviation department restricted the movement of tourists.

“Since Tuesday evening, the road and these locations are covered with snow. That is why, tourists were allowed only till the 10th Mile which is on the outskirts of Gangtok. Permits to tourists would be issued for these places and some other places only after the weather improves,” said a source.

Also, in east Sikkim, the movement of tourists was allowed till Zuluk, with the Thambi viewpoint remaining closed. In the north, permits to tourists were issued to Yumthang from Lachung and not Zero Point. Tourists were allowed to move to Lachen, but no permits were issued for the famous Gurudongmar Lake.

A blanket of snow in Chewaqbhanjyang on Wednesday

“Such a move was essential. On many earlier occasions, tourists got stranded in snow. Eventually, the army rescued and evacuated them,” the source added.

Sudesh Kumar Subba, the adviser to the Sikkim tourism and civil aviation department in the Himalayan state, said over the past 24 hours, almost every high-altitude location in Sikkim experienced snowfall.

Snow-covered Sandakphu in Bengal on Wednesday

“It has snowed in the east, in west Sikkim’s Yuksom and Singalila ranges. Also, Lachen and Lachung in the north Sikkim are covered with snow. Many tourists came to Sikkim to enjoy the snow. They had a good experience. If the snowfall continues, the number of tourists will increase in the coming days,” said Subba.

Kalpak De, who runs hotels in Lachung, said tourist inflow was steady in his place and Lachen.

“Tourists can enjoy snowfall in both of these places. Simultaneously, we are requesting them not to venture out in far-flung spots and follow the instructions of the state government to keep themselves safe,” said De.

Altogether, there are around 300 hotels in both these places located in Mangan, the sole district in the north of Sikkim. “Almost, all rooms are full over the next few days in both locations,” he added.

With tourists enjoying the snowfall, experts at the regional Met office in Gangtok, who had forecast such a change in the weather, said there were chances of more snowfall.

“The western disturbance is active in the western Himalayan region. This has led to a change in the weather in Sikkim and sub-Himalayan Bengal. There is a forecast of more rain and snowfall till Saturday,” said an expert.

While it snowed in the hills, the mercury also dipped in the plains. The sky remained overcast in most of the places of the sub-Himalayan region throughout the day. It rained in places like Alipurduar.

“Such changes can lead to fog. People should be alert while driving, especially at night and early morning,” the expert added.