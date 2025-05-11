Sale alert for police uniforms: Traders asked to verify customers and prevent misuse

The sensitive border situation has put the police on alert to prevent the indiscriminate sale of army fatigues, police uniforms, badges and insignias of security forces.

The decision, sources said, has been made to prevent misuse of these items by criminals and terror groups.

In Cooch Behar, senior police officers visited many shops and met tailors in the markets in Tufanganj, Mathabhanga and Cooch Behar town’s Bhabaniganj market

on Saturday.

“Garment shops were inspected and owners advised against selling camouflage-patterned fabrics to the general public, uniforms of security forces and related accessories,” said a senior police officer.

Throughout the day, police officers went to the shops that sell such clothes. They also spoke to tailors who stitch such clothes and uniforms.

“There are instances when terror groups have used fatigues or similar garments to hoodwink the security forces and common people. Considering the present situation, shop owners and tailors have been alerted,” the

officer added.

In Raiganj, tailors who stitch clothes of the police and security forces like BSF and also make nameplates and badges, said they were also on the alert.

“I do embroidery work on uniforms and fatigues, and also make badges and nameplates. I have always been strict in accepting orders. These days, I don’t accept any order without seeing the official identity card of the customer,” said Gautam Pal, who runs a tailoring shop in Rajkachari, a locality in Ukilpara of the town.

“I want to confirm that the orders are delivered do not fall into wrong hands. I ask for photocopies of identity cards along with contact numbers and in some cases, I also verify the identity with those in the security forces who have been my customers for

years,” he added.

Atanubandhu Lahiri, the general secretary of Raiganj Merchants’ Association, said they have also issued an alert.

“Ours is a bordering district (North Dinajpur shares borders with Bangladesh). Traders have been told to verify the buyer’s identity and then sell such clothes. If any tailor receives a bulk order, he should inform the local police station,” said Lahiri.

In south Bengal too, garment shop owners and tailors are also on alert. Sources there are many such shops which sell fabrics and readymade fatigues at Shantibazar in Barrackpore and Kanchrapara in North 24-Parganas. These places have tailoring shops which make uniforms and badges too.

“Recently, we went to buy a police uniform as we needed it for a role in a play. But the seller refused. Eventually, we spoke with a police officer known to us. The trader sold the uniform to us only after the officer assured him that we needed it for the play,” said a member of a Barrackpore-based theatre group.

“They have, however, stopped selling badges and insignia. All we could get was the uniform,” he added.

Similarly, shopkeepers who usually sell old uniforms at the Baithakkhana Market in Sealdah of Calcutta have become cautious. “We are asking customers the purpose of buying old uniforms and checking identity cards before selling any uniform,” said a

shop owner.

Nazimuddin Sheikh, who sells uniforms of the state police in Behrampore town, said: “People from theatre groups and youngsters who make reels and videos on social media turn up to buy uniforms. I have stopped selling uniforms to them, following instructions from the police. I only sell uniforms

to police personnel.”

Drones

The district administration and the police in Malda have asked the drone owners not to use their flying devices without proper permission from the authorities. They have also prepared a list of persons who own drones, said sources.

In Malda, drones are often used by photographers and videographers, especially during social events. But considering Malda’s proximity to Bangladesh, the administration has enforced the restriction.

“There is a standard regulation for using drones. Those who use it for any purpose must take police permission,” said Nitin Singhania, the district magistrate of Malda.

Uttam Biswas, a professional photographer, said they generally use smaller drones, but they were obeying the permission diktat.

Additional reporting by Alamgir Hossain in Behrampore and Soumya De Sarkar in Malda