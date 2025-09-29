MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
RPF boosts train security in Malda with face recognition system, crackdown on offences

RPF integrates CCTV with facial recognition to identify suspects, tackles stone-pelting, illegal vending and rising offences across Malda railway division with increased vigilance

Soumya De Sarkar Published 29.09.25, 09:03 AM
Malda Town railway station. 

Malda Town railway station.  File picture

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has intensified digital surveillance across trains and station premises across Malda division, introducing face recognition software (FRS) to identify and intercept offenders.

The principal chief security commissioner (PCSC) Amiya Nandan Sinha and other senior officers of RPF, Eastern Railway, detailed the measures during a review meeting at the divisional railway manager’s (DRM) office in Malda on Thursday.

According to RPF sources, the FRS system is linked to CCTV cameras and contains photographs and details of offenders with criminal records, including those earlier arrested, detained or released on bail.

“If such a person enters a station or loiters nearby, the system immediately alerts our personnel. The offender is then chased, detained and interrogated, preventing any attempt to commit a crime,” said Sinha.

The official added that the technology introduced in recent months has already produced results, with several crimes foiled.

Apart from digital surveillance, RPF personnel have been asked to address recurring stone-pelting at moving trains. Many such incidents have damaged windows of trains, including the Vande Bharat Express, and injured passengers.

“Our findings show minors are responsible for most of these incidents. Inspectors have been instructed to visit schools in these areas and counsel children about the dangers of such acts. We believe awareness will reduce these cases,” the
IG said.

Reviewing the Malda railway division, Sinha noted that of 23 cases recorded this year, 21 have already been solved. A total of 8,455 offenders were arrested under various sections of the Indian Railways Act, nearly 2,000 more than last year.

Strict action has also been taken against unauthorised vending, touting and
men travelling in women’s compartments. Additionally, 39 offenders were arrested for illegally occupying railway property.

“These numbers reflect stronger surveillance and more vigilant policing by the RPF,” said an official.

