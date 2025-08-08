IMD forecasts heavy rain in Darjeeling and other West Bengal districts till August 13

The IMD on Friday forecast heavy rainfall in some districts of West Bengal owing to an upper air circulation over Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts and an active monsoon trough.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy rainfall till August 13, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts in south Bengal are likely to receive heavy rain with isolated very heavy downpour in Purulia till Saturday morning, it said.

Buxaduar received the highest rainfall in the state in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday at 150 mm, while Siliguri got 140 mm of rain, the IMD data said.

The other places in north Bengal which received significant amounts of rainfall are Toorsa tea garden (110 mm), Banarhat high school (110 mm), Palashbari tea estate (110 mm) and Champasari (90 mm), it said.

In south Bengal, Contai (110 mm) and Sagar Island (70 mm) received high amounts of rainfall, the IMD said.

The Met forecast an overcast sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain in Kolkata till Saturday morning, it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.