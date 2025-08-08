Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury meets official to bring back 'deportee' from Bangladesh

Isha Khan Choudhury, the Congress MP of Malda Dakshin, called on Union home secretary Govind Mohan in New Delhi on Wednesday and sought his intervention to bring back Amir Sheikh, a 20-year-old migrant worker from Malda who had been forcibly deported to Bangladesh on July 22.

“He is a resident of my Parliamentary constituency. I am accountable to him and his family members and must stand by the helpless migrant, who, simply because of his identity as a Bengali Muslim, was driven out of the country. Yesterday, I raised the issue while meeting the Union home secretary,” Isha said over the phone on Thursday.

“He assured me that efforts were being made to bring Amir back. However, mere assurances won't serve the purpose, and we want it done immediately," he added.

After Amir’s issue came to light, Isha had met Daljit Singh Chaudhary, the director general of the BSF, on July 31. He, along with some other Congress MPs, had demonstrated in front of the Parliament on July 30 to protest against Amir’s deportation and the harassment and torture faced by the migrant workers from Bengal in different BJP-ruled states.

Amir, who went to Rajasthan around three months back to work as a construction worker, was arrested by the police on suspicion that he is Bangladeshi. He was sent to jail, where he stayed for around two months, and was later pushed into Bangladesh by the BSF.

Ajay Ganguly, the BJP president of Malda south (organisational) district, said before shedding tears for the migrant workers, the MP should know that apart from the 17 lakh bonafide voters, another 10 lakh suspicious people lived in the constituency. "As a responsible elected representative, he should check out their identities,” said Ganguly.

“Amir Sheikh will be brought back by the central government even if he (the MP) does not knock on the doors of the ministries. He is indulging in a political drama. His party and Trinamool should know that the migrant workers from Bengal get adequate income only in BJP-ruled states. They should not create such an environment so that the majority of those migrant workers' occupations are adversely affected," The BJP leader added.