Wednesday, 09 July 2025

RG Kar rape-murder convict seeks acquittal; Calcutta HC to hear plea on July 16

Being dissatisfied with the quantum of punishment given to the convict, the CBI approached the HC, seeking enhancement of the punishment

PTI Published 09.07.25, 08:49 PM
Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court Shutterstock

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday said it will hear on July 16 an appeal by Sanjay Roy, sentenced to imprisonment till the end of his life for the rape and murder of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor, seeking acquittal.

In the appeal, moved before a division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Prasenjit Biswas, Roy pleaded for acquittal, claiming that he was not guilty of the crime.

The HC asked Roy's lawyer to serve a copy of the appeal to all the parties in the matter.

The HC has already admitted an appeal by the CBI, which investigated the case. It has, however, refused to admit the West Bengal government's appeal challenging the trial court's sentence given to Roy.

Being dissatisfied with the quantum of punishment given to the convict, the CBI approached the HC, seeking enhancement of the punishment.

It was submitted on behalf of the CBI that at the time of the hearing on the point of sentence, it had requested the trial court to award maximum punishment -- a death sentence.

An on-duty doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024, sparking nationwide outrage. Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police the next day.

The high court had on August 13 handed over the investigation to the CBI.

The trial court on January 20 sentenced Roy to imprisonment till the end of his natural life, after convicting him in the case.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

