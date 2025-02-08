'Reverse Robin Hood' tag for Union budget: Abhishek Banerjee slams govt's economic policies

Abhishek Banerjee on Friday rained arrows dipped in sarcasm on the Narendra Modi government, mocking its economic policies as “Reverse Robin Hood” and calling out the latest budget for being the proverbial golden deer — an illusion that takes a lot more than what it offers.

On the floor of the Lok Sabha, the 37-year-old Diamond Harbour MP accused the Modi government of not believing in economic justice but in economic favouritism.

“(The budget) is nothing but a Marich moment from The Ramayan – an elaborate illusion designed to deceive. Just as Marich took the form of a golden deer to lure Ma Sita, the NDA has crafted a shiny, dazzling budget promising prosperity, while hiding the economic catastrophe beneath,” said Abhishek.

“This budget might shimmer but it is as hollow as a treasure chest filled with air. It has flashy promises of tax cuts, economic growth, infrastructure hype to distract the common man. But beneath this illusion lies the brutal reality — hidden indirect taxes, soaring inflation, slashed public spending, and corporate giveaways,” he added.

“Just as Ma Sita was misled, the common people are being pulled away from financial stability straight into a fiscal wrecking ball… the BJP’s propaganda and PR machinery are desperately working overtime to ensure that the common man and people of this country chase the golden deer. What is being given by one hand is being swiftly taken away from the other.”

The national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress said the budget was not a vision for developed India but a half-baked agenda wrapped in propaganda, and that on close examination of the economic policies of the NDA government, one couldn't help but see the pattern.

“We know the story of Robin Hood — taking from the rich and giving to the poor. The BJP has mastered the art of taking from the poor and giving to the wealthy elite,” said the Diamond Harbour MP in a speech of over 30 minutes.

“Reverse Robin Hood is, for instance, waiving corporate loans worth thousands of crores using taxpayers’ money while the poor farmers struggling with debts are left to suffer. The government claims to have no money to increase subsidies on essential commodities. Yet, it slashes corporate tax rates giving billionaires an even bigger slice of the pie. This is not economic justice. This is economic favouritism at its worst,” he added, leading Trinamool from the front during a discussion on the Union budget.

Abhishek turned the appeasement tables on the BJP, bringing up the JDU and Bihar.

“In Bihar, the BJP’s ally JDU has 12 seats, which means the BJP has 12 MPs in Bihar. In Bengal too the BJP has 12 MPs. The BJP is in power in Bihar but it is not in power in Bengal. So, Bihar gets a bonanza and Bengal gets a blockade. This is half-federalism… this is a Bangla-birodhi (anti-Bengal) budget,” he said. “Even though you have deprived Bengal, we continue to stand tall, as a true testament and example of atmanirbharta (self-reliance) — 'Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high' …. Bengal refuses to beg. We build, we provide, we progress, we grow.”

Abhishek said the citizens were effectively ensnared by a vicious cycle of taxation in the saffron regime.

“Just imagine: You earn, you pay tax. You spend, you pay tax. You buy, you pay tax. You sell, you pay tax. You pay tax on things that are already taxed. From the money that has already been taxed… this sums up the budget,” he said.

Going on to refer to the drastic reduction in the BJP’s Lok Sabha strength this general election, the Trinamool MP said the teaser of June 2024 would soon become a blockbuster.

“Never underestimate the power of a common man. Every Indian who is watching this, who has seen the budget, who has voted in 2024 and is going to vote again… is a far better scriptwriter than the BJP members of this House,” he said.