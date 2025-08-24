Returning home from Chennai, migrant worker falls off train into Jalangi, missing

A migrant labourer from Murshidabad district went missing after falling into the Jalangi river from a Lalgola-bound train on Friday night.

Police and co-passengers said Kamal Hassan, 36, who was returning home from Chennai, boarded the train at Sealdah around 7.20pm, along with some others. After the train reached Krishnanagar, he got down to attend to nature’s call. By the time he boarded, the compartment was overcrowded, forcing him to stand on the footboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the train was approaching the next station, Bahadurpur, Kamal accidentally slipped and fell into the Jalangi while the train was crossing a bridge.

“It happened so suddenly that none could realise how it exactly happened,” said a relative of the missing labourer.

Some of Kamal’s co-passengers returned to Krishnanagar and informed the GRP, which immediately launched a search.

On Saturday, divers from the state disaster management team joined the search under the bridge. However, Kamal had not been traced till the evening.