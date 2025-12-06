MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jawan held for illegal ‘money collection’ from vehicle drivers on Madarihat–Falakata state highway

The arrested BSF jawan has been identified as Pijush Sarkar, while the other two accused are Ananda Thakur and Satish Das

Our Correspondent Published 06.12.25, 10:33 AM
Representational Image File image

Alipurduar police have arrested a BSF jawan and two others for illegally collecting money from vehicle drivers on the Madarihat–Falakata state highway on Thursday night for organising a “kirtan”.

They were nabbed near the Fifth Mile area. The trio are residents of the same locality.

A police source said Sarkar joined the other two to stop vehicles on the highway to collect cash as “subscription” for a “kirtan” (a traditional religious function) that was planned in the locality.

A team from the local police station arrived after a tip-off. The trio allegedly obstructed the police from performing their duties and even misbehaved with the on-duty personnel.

“They were arrested for illegally collecting money and preventing police from carrying out their duties. A suo motu case has been registered against them,” said Khanbahale Umesh Ganpat, SP, Alipurduar.

They were produced in court on Friday and were remanded to seven days in police custody, a source said.

