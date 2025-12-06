Govt okays reconstruction of Holong forest bungalow, property to come up in same style

The forest department has received state government approval to reconstruct the iconic Holong forest bungalow, which was destroyed in an accidental fire on June 18, 2024.

Soon after the incident, a proposal to rebuild the bungalow in its original design and plinth area was submitted to the government. With the approval now granted, the reconstruction is expected to begin shortly, said foresters.

Parveen Kaswan, the divisional forest officer of the Jaldapara wildlife division, confirmed the approval and assured that efforts would be made to preserve the historical aesthetics.

“We have received the approval to rebuild the Holong bungalow, and will try our best to maintain the look it had earlier,” Kaswan said.

The bungalow, which was located inside the Jaldapara National Park, the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in Bengal, was a well-known destination for wildlife enthusiasts and tourists from India and abroad.

The fire, which reduced the wooden structure to ashes, triggered widespread appeals from tourism bodies, residents, and wildlife lovers demanding its speedy restoration.

A source in the forest department said that the bungalow had originally been built in 1967, when the Wildlife Protection Act was not in force. Under the current regulations, reconstruction and commercial use in protected areas require higher levels of clearance.

The government has sanctioned ₹3.80 crore for the reconstruction of the bungalow.

“The new bungalow would be a combination of wood and concrete to enhance safety while retaining the traditional look. Eight rooms (the same number as the original structure had) will be built, and the original style of steps and exterior elements preserved as far as possible,” said a source.

The foresters, however, could not confirm whether the new bungalow would be available for commercial tourist bookings.

“After reconstruction of the Jainti forest bungalow in the Buxa Tiger Reserve, which is in the same district, its use has been restricted to forest officers because approval from the Union ministry of environment and forests is still pending,” said a forester.

Biswajit Saha, secretary of the Eastern Dooars Tourism Development Society, said commercial booking of a few rooms would be permitted as before.