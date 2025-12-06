Darjeeling Himalayan Railway celebrates Unesco honour with 'Iron Sherpa Heritage Run'

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) organised the first ‘Iron Sherpa Heritage Run’ on Friday to commemorate the twenty-sixth anniversary of its recognition as a Unesco world heritage site. The iconic mountain railway was conferred with the prestigious tag in 1999.

“This event was organised for the first time to celebrate the 26th anniversary of DHR’s recognition as a world heritage site. It brought together sports enthusiasts, cultural performers and the local community,” Rishabh Choudhary, the director of DHR, said on Friday.

The eight-kilometre-long heritage road race started from Chowrasta — the most popular promenade in Darjeeling — and concluded at the Ghoom station — the highest railway station in India. This was a part of the ongoing Ghum Winter Festival, which commenced on November 29 at Ghoom.

Around 200 runners participated, said the organisers.

During the run, participants and guests enjoyed a special treat—an open-roof cultural performance onboard a toy train that ran between Darjeeling and Ghoom. Performers presented music, dance and traditional hill art on the moving train along the route.

“This is our effort to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the Darjeeling hills and the DHR by involving local communities. The response from residents (for the race) was overwhelming. It has encouraged us to include the run as an annual event of the festival from next year,” Choudhary added.

As part of the celebrations, DHR also organised a “Station Mahotsav” at the Kurseong railway station from December 2 to December 4. Artists and participants showcased music, poetry and diverse cultural performances, highlighting the rich heritage of the region.