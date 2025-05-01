Rescue my husband: Wife of man abducted by Bangladeshi nationals appeals to the government

The family of Ukil Barman, a 50-year-old farmer from Cooch Behar district, who was abducted by Bangladeshi nationals about two weeks ago, on Wednesday appealed to the Union government for their immediate intervention to secure his release.

Barman, a resident of Paschimpara village in Sitalkuchi block, used to farm on two bighas of land located across the barbed wire fence just inside Indian territory.

On April 16, he was forcibly taken by a group of individuals from Bangladesh following a border incident involving the Border Security Force (BSF).

His wife, Sailabala Barman, in her appeal, said: “My husband is the only earning member of our family. Our livelihood depends entirely on his farming. I appeal to the administration and the Union government to take all necessary initiatives to rescue my husband.”

Sailabala is currently staying with her father-in-law and other relatives.

The incident was triggered after Hasinur Mian, a 50-year-old man from Lalmonirhat district in Bangladesh, was allegedly shot at by BSF personnel while smuggling narcotics into India. A critically injured Hasinur died later at Cooch Behar MJN Hospital after being initially taken to Sitalkuchi block primary health centre.

Shortly after the incident, a group of Bangladeshi nationals crossed over and abducted Ukil Barman from Indian territory. He was later handed over to Hatibandha police station in Lalmonirhat by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Despite a series of flag meetings between BSF and BGB, Barman remains in custody in Lalmonirhat jail.

Cooch Behar district shares a 549km border with Bangladesh, with several stretches — especially in Mekhliganj subdivision — still lacking border fencing. These open areas are often exploited by cross-border smugglers. Tensions recently escalated in the Tinbigha area, where attempts to install fencing were met with resistance from across the border, though the BSF managed to thwart the interference.

Following the abduction, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Trinamool Congress MP from Cooch Behar, visited Barman’s family and discussed the matter with BSF officials.

“The Union home ministry is busy with the Kashmir issue at the moment but we will raise the issue with them. We are concerned about the farmer’s safety. I have spoken with the district magistrate and am in regular contact with BSF,” the MP said.