Relook at urbanisation as driver of growth: Bengal’s economic future will be decided in its cities

Bengal stands at a critical economic crossroads. Once India’s industrial and intellectual powerhouse, the state today faces slow industrial growth, weak job creation, stressed infrastructure and rising outmigration of talent.

Yet Bengal also possesses one of the country’s greatest untapped economic assets: its extensive network of cities, towns, historic settlements, industrial corridors and strategic regional location.

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If Bengal seeks long-term economic resurgence, it must stop treating urbanisation as a by-product of growth and start viewing it as the primary engine of development.

Globally, cities generate over 80 per cent of the GDP. Urbanisation creates economic value through agglomeration — the concentration of people, jobs, infrastructure, skills, markets and innovation within connected urban regions.

Well-planned cities improve productivity, lower logistics and transaction costs, deepen labour markets, attract investment and stimulate entrepreneurship. Good urban planning is therefore not merely a physical exercise; it is fundamentally an economic strategy.

Bengal is already more urbanised than the national average.

According to the NITI Aayog Macro and Fiscal Policy Landscape Report (2025), nearly 37 per cent of the state’s population lives in urban areas, compared to the national average of about 35 per cent.

But Bengal’s urban transition remains structurally weak and institutionally fragmented.

Much of the state’s urbanisation has occurred outside formal planning systems. Between Census 2001 and 2011, almost two-thirds of Bengal’s urban growth came from the emergence of “census towns” — settlements that function economically as urban areas but remain under rural governance frameworks.

With nearly 780 census towns, Bengal recorded the highest number in India. This is not merely a statistical phenomenon. It reflects a deeper governance failure.

Large settlements with urban economies continue to lack municipal institutions, planned infrastructure, drainage systems, mobility networks, solid waste systems and professional urban management. Economically urban, but administratively rural, these areas often become zones of unplanned growth, weak service delivery, environmental degradation, and low productivity.

The consequences are visible across the state: congested transport systems, chronic waterlogging, declining public spaces, groundwater stress, deteriorating environmental conditions, inefficient land use and fragmented infrastructure investment.

Cities such as Calcutta, Siliguri, Durgapur, Asansol, Haldia and Kharagpur possess significant economic potential, yet their growth has remained inadequately linked to long-term spatial and infrastructure planning.

At a time when global investment increasingly flows towards regions offering reliable infrastructure, efficient logistics, quality urban services, skilled labour and climate resilience, Bengal risks losing competitiveness unless it modernises its urban systems.

The irony is that Bengal’s geography offers enormous strategic advantages. The state serves as India’s gateway to the Northeast and shares economic links with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Southeast Asia. Its location places it at the centre of India’s Act East strategy.

Yet this geographic advantage can only translate into economic growth if supported by modern urban infrastructure, logistics ecosystems, industrial clusters and efficient regional connectivity.

What Bengal requires today is not incremental urban development, but a transformative urbanisation strategy.

First, Bengal’s newly elected government urgently needs to draft a comprehensive urbanisation policy that integrates land use, transport, housing, infrastructure, environment, climate resilience and economic development.

Planning must move beyond outdated master plans towards dynamic, investment-linked spatial strategies capable of guiding industrial corridors, logistics hubs, transit-oriented development, waterfront redevelopment and regional growth clusters.

Second, urban governance reform is essential. Municipal institutions across the state continue to suffer from weak technical capacity, fragmented institutional structures and limited financial autonomy.

Cities cannot become engines of economic growth without empowered and professionally managed urban local bodies. Bengal needs major investments in municipal capacity-building, urban finance, digital governance, project preparation and infrastructure management.

Third, infrastructure must be recognised as economic capital, not merely as public expenditure. Roads, drainage, water supply, public transport, sanitation, power systems and digital networks directly influence productivity, labour mobility, public health and investment attractiveness.

Poor infrastructure is effectively a tax on economic growth.

Climate resilience must also become central to Bengal’s urban future. Floods, heat stress, riverbank erosion, coastal vulnerability and waterlogging are emerging as major economic risks. Urbanisation that ignores ecology will eventually undermine economic stability itself.

Investments in blue-green infrastructure, wetlands protection, renewable energy integration, water-sensitive planning and green mobility are therefore not environmental luxuries; they are economic necessities.

Most importantly, Bengal’s urban future cannot remain excessively Calcutta-centric.

The state possesses a dense network of secondary cities, industrial towns, heritage settlements, border trade centres, pilgrimage hubs and emerging regional economies. A distributed urbanisation strategy can create multiple engines of growth across districts while reducing pressure on Calcutta.

Siliguri can evolve into a major gateway for Northeast India and South Asian trade. Haldia can strengthen its role as a logistics and industrial hub. The Durgapur-Asansol belt can emerge as an advanced manufacturing and energy corridor.

Historic urban centres such as Murshidabad, Bishnupur, Chandannagar and Santiniketan can drive tourism, culture and creative economies.

Bengal also has a major opportunity to use urban redevelopment as an economic strategy. Underutilised industrial land, ageing market districts, riverfronts, railway-linked precincts and declining inner-city areas can be transformed into mixed-use economic districts that attract investment, jobs, tourism and innovation. Across the world, urban regeneration has proven to be one of the most powerful tools for economic revival.

But transformative urbanisation requires political imagination and institutional continuity. Urban development cannot continue as fragmented projects spread across disconnected departments. It requires a coherent long-term vision linking economic policy with spatial planning and infrastructure investment.

For decades, Bengal shaped India’s industrial, intellectual and cultural imagination. Its next resurgence will not come from nostalgia alone. It will depend on whether the state can build productive, resilient, competitive and well-governed urban systems. The future of Bengal’s economy will ultimately be decided in its cities.