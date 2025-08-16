MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rashtrapati Bhavan directs Bengal chief secy to act on parents’ plea for protection in RG Kar case

The father of the doctor wrote three emails to President Murmu on August 10, 11, and 12, alleging that they were facing 'extreme torture and existential threat'

PTI Published 16.08.25, 10:06 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

In response to repeated pleas from the parents of the deceased RG Kar hospital doctor seeking protection amid alleged threats, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has directed West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to look into the matter.

The father of the doctor wrote three emails to Murmu on August 10, 11, and 12, alleging that they were facing "extreme torture and existential threat".

"We have lost everything. This is our third mail to your office – PLEASE REPLY," he said.

Also Read

Forwarding the mail to the chief secretary on August 14, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "Attached please find for appropriate attention an e-mail petition addressed to the President of India which is self explanatory. Action taken on the petition may please be communicated to the petitioner directly." The mail, sent by Under Secretary at the President's Secretariat Gautam Kumar, also said, "Petitioner is requested to liaise with the addressee (to whom the petition has been forwarded) directly for further information in the matter." The father told PTI that he was now hopeful about appropriate action in the case.

"Hopefully, things may start rolling," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

