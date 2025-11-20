MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengal BLO relieved from SIR duties after cerebral attack during field work

Tapati Biswas, an anganwadi worker serving as a BLO in Konnagar, collapsed on Wednesday

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 20.11.25, 07:42 PM
A Booth Level Officer (BLO) oversees the filling of enumeration forms by voters for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Malda district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) oversees the filling of enumeration forms by voters for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Malda district, West Bengal, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. PTI

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Hooghly district was relieved from SIR duties after suffering a cerebral attack while distributing enumeration forms, raising questions about the pressure faced by field staff during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Tapati Biswas, an anganwadi worker serving as a BLO in Konnagar, collapsed on Wednesday and was admitted to Konnagar Municipal Hospital, where doctors confirmed that the attack had paralyzed the left side of her body.

"Following reports of her medical condition, she has been formally relieved from BLO responsibilities," an official from the state CEO office said.

"Tapati is somewhat stable now. She has been relieved from BLO duty," her husband, Prabir Biswas, said, adding that she had been under significant pressure from ongoing SIR-related tasks.

