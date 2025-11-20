Bengal BLO relieved from SIR duties after cerebral attack during field work

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Hooghly district was relieved from SIR duties after suffering a cerebral attack while distributing enumeration forms, raising questions about the pressure faced by field staff during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Tapati Biswas, an anganwadi worker serving as a BLO in Konnagar, collapsed on Wednesday and was admitted to Konnagar Municipal Hospital, where doctors confirmed that the attack had paralyzed the left side of her body.

"Following reports of her medical condition, she has been formally relieved from BLO responsibilities," an official from the state CEO office said.

"Tapati is somewhat stable now. She has been relieved from BLO duty," her husband, Prabir Biswas, said, adding that she had been under significant pressure from ongoing SIR-related tasks.