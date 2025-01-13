Ranaghat police intensify their crackdown on touts aiding illegal entry to India from Bangladesh

Amid purportedly increasing infiltration attempts by Bangladeshi nationals since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024, Ranaghat police have intensified their crackdown on touts aiding illegal entry to India.

Officially, however, they claim it's part of the routine procedure and unrelated to the escalation of tensions in Bangladesh.

But the move follows indications of heightened activities along the India-Bangladesh border, particularly in unfenced riverine stretches near Dhantala and Hanskhali.

Several senior officials anonymously acknowledged that the alacrity was on account of the situation in Bangladesh.

According to police sources, at least a 10km stretch of the border in these areas remains highly vulnerable because of the absence of fencing.

Nadia shares around 226km of international border with Bangladesh, of which some areas remained unfenced because of the Ichhamati river, making it prone to infiltration.

Over the past two months, Ranaghat police district officials have arrested more than 100 touts who allegedly provided shelter and logistical support to infiltrators. These touts work as cart-pullers, e-rickshaw and auto-rickshaw operators, blending in seamlessly with the local population.

The latest incident of arrest occurred on Friday night in Hanskhali, when police nabbed Indian tout Kitab Dafader from Umarpur Purbapara.

In addition to the touts, police also apprehended several Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into India. Many of these individuals reportedly fled persecution in Bangladesh.

Ranaghat police officially claimed that the ongoing operation was not directly linked to the recent unrest in Bangladesh.

Ranaghat police district chief Kumar Sunny Raj said: "There is nothing to do with the Bangladesh situation. The raids are routine.... such raids will be continued."

Off the record, several senior police officers acknowledged the raids increased after the unrest in Bangladesh, particularly after recent attacks on its minorities.

According to them, the unfenced riverine sections of the India-Bangladesh border have become more prone to infiltration. The lack of physical barriers, coupled with the ease of navigating through waterways has emboldened touts. Officials from the Border Security Force, during a recent coordination meeting with the police and other stakeholders, highlighted the alarming rise in tout activities in Nadia’s Ranaghat sub-division.

These individuals not only facilitate entry but also provide temporary shelter, transportation and guidance to those crossing the border.

The growing sophistication of these networks has prompted law enforcement agencies to enhance vigil and collaboration.

The crackdown is a part of the coordinated effort between the Ranaghat police and the BSF to strengthen surveillance in border areas. Routine patrolling has been intensified, and intelligence-sharing mechanisms have been upgraded to identify and dismantle tout networks.

A senior BSF official of their South Bengal Frontier in Calcutta said: “It is great that police have undertaken a very active role in identifying the touts.”

The BSF official stressed the importance of community engagement in addressing the issue. “Local residents can play a crucial role in reporting suspicious activities. Enhanced awareness campaigns are needed to discourage individuals from aiding such illegal acts,” he said.

Many of the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals cited persecution as their primary reason for coming to India.

Nadia, because of its location, has historically been a preferred entry point for those seeking refuge from Bangladesh.

Many senior cops said the dual challenge of securing porous borders and addressing the humanitarian aspect of fleeing migrants posed a test for law enforcement agencies.