Ramnavami politics: Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari trade barbs as BJP plans massive rally

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday set the stage for a showdown on the occasion of Ramnavami.

In the early-April afternoon heat, Adhikari led a rally from the party’s office at Muralidhar Sen Lane to Esplanade Y-channel while the CM appealed to Bengal residents to maintain peace in the coming days.

“The central government has stopped funds for all welfare schemes. Instead they are trying to divide people by bringing in a religion which does not follow Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda, Rig-Sam-Yajur-Atharva vedas,” said Mamata at the state secretariat this afternoon. “I want people to peacefully hold Annapurna Puja, Ramnavami. Eid was celebrated peacefully. These events will also be held peacefully.”

LOP Suvendu Adhikari along with BJYM activists take part in a Save Hindu Voter from TMC rally to submit deputation to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer on April 2, 2025, in Kolkata. TT Online picture

Referring to the Waqf Amendment bill that was placed in the Lok Sabha amidst stiff opposition from the opposition lawmakers, Mamata said the BJP believes in dividing people and creating rift among communities.

“The jumla party believes in only dividing people. Learn to obey the Constitution first,” she said. “On foreign soil why will I be asked if I am a Hindu? Who are they? I am not compelled to reply to the BJP.”

Mamata had a stern warning to the opposition BJP and other parties. “The more you try to mix red with saffron your vote share will get further reduced. Maintain peace, don’t try to disturb harmony,” Mamata said.

Adhikari, before leading the march to the Y-channel, said 1.5 crore people will be on the streets on Ramnavami this Sunday.

The occasion has become a prestige issue for the BJP trying to woo a section of the Hindu voters.

“Earlier I had said there would be one crore people. Today I am saying 1.5crore people will be on the streets. Not one Hindu will be at home,” he said.

Adhikari said the Trinamool plans to delete the names of Hindi-speaking Bengalis and refugee Bengalis who had come to India fleeing persecution in neighbouring Bangladesh.

“If the name of even one Bengali Hindu is deleted the BJP will hit the streets. The Trinamool has targeted these sections, as they know they are not going to vote for them,” Adhikari said.