Ramakrishna Math chief's blessing for Makaibari tea estate: We are honoured, says Luxmi Group MD

Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, the 17th president of the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, visited the Makaibari tea estate in the Kurseong subdivision of Darjeeling district on Saturday.

Sources said it had been almost four decades since a president of the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission visited north Bengal.

The Luxmi Group runs the Makaibari estate.

Gautamanandaji was elected president on April 24, 2024, following the demise of Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj in March of the same year.

Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj with workers and staff of the Makaibari estate

“We are deeply honoured to have received the blessings of Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj at Makaibari. The visit was a moment of grace for both the management and workers. His presence reminded us that the highest calling of any work is to serve others selflessly,” said Rudra Chatterjee, managing director of the Luxmi Group.

“At Luxmi, we believe that true sustainability lies in harmony with nature, with community, and within ourselves. Ramakrishna Mission’s ideal inspires us to build not just estates or businesses, but a life of purpose, dignity and shared well-being,” he added.

At Makaibari, Gautamanandaji distributed sweets among the workers while blessing them and their families with warmth and humility. He also interacted with the workers, listened to their stories and offered words of encouragement and kindness.

A special prayer meet was held in the tea garden to reflect on peace, harmony and the spirit of national unity, sources said.

He visited the Makaibari factory and offered blessings to the hands that craft some of the world's finest teas.

The monk planted a sapling and visited the historic bungalow in the garden.

“The bungalow showcases a deep commitment to nature and community, and continues to shape its living legacy,” said a representative of the Luxmi Group.

The workers of Makaibari who swarmed to meet Gautamanandaji and take his blessings were elated.

"In these turbulent times when the nation feels restless, Swamiji’s words brought a sense of calm I haven’t felt in a long time. His message of selfless service resonated deeply with me. I felt a true connection with him, as someone who understands the value of working for the greater good,” said Meena Tamang, a woman worker.

Samiksha Rana, another labourer, said: “Swamiji’s visit and the time he had spent with us were truly moving. His presence brought peace to my heart, something I hadn’t felt for a while. To see such a revered figure take the time to connect with us has left me feeling incredibly grateful.”