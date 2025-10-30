Raju Bista asks hill residents to share road and water woes, meets Gadkari for solutions

BJP Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has sought information from hill residents about the condition of roads and the status of implementation of the “Har Ghar Jal” (drinking water scheme) in their areas through online mode so that the problems can be properly recorded and the necessary follow-up can be done.

The legislator, who has visited different locations of his Lok Sabha constituency in recent weeks, has mentioned that he has found during his visits that people are facing two major problems: damaged roads and incomplete water supply projects.

“In almost every area I visited, roads are in bad shape. Many have not been repaired for a long time. Some portions have been washed away or damaged by the recent landslides and floods. These broken roads make it hard for people to travel, reach schools, hospitals, or markets,” he said.

MP meets Gadkari

Bista met Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways, to discuss the restoration and upgradation of highways in the Darjeeling region, which have been affected by recent landslides.