Swapna Barman documents voter issues; main focus on tea workers and infrastructure

Trinamool Congress candidate Swapna Barman is engaging with voters in the Rajganj Assembly constituency of Jalpaiguri and documenting their complaints and demands.

Accompanied by a female security guard, the athlete-turned-politician is noting down issues raised by residents in a diary along with their names, cell phone numbers and booth details.

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Her campaign strategy emphasises an emotional appeal, as she underscored her decision to leave behind a successful sports career and a stable railway job to serve the people.

“I could have continued in sports and lived a comfortable life with my railway job. But I chose politics, sacrificing everything, to serve people. Elect me, and I promise to resolve your problems to the best of my ability,” she told the voters while campaigning in the Sukhani area of the constituency on Tuesday.

She was accompanied by Jalpaiguri district Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress president, Tapan Dey, and Rajganj block Trinamool president, Sheikh Omar Faruk.

Voters raised several concerns to her.

Sabita Roy, a tea worker from Sukhani, said they have to walk long distances to pluck tea leaves.

“The state government should consider providing us with bicycles, especially the women tea workers, as it provides to the school students,” she told Swapna.

The other complaints include poor conditions of rural roads, fewer beds at health centres, lack of clean drinking water, inadequate street lights, poor drainage and rising unemployment.

Swapna assured residents that, if elected, she would regularly visit party offices in different panchayats to listen to public grievances and to ensure solutions.

Swapna also spoke about her humble background, noting that her mother worked as a tea garden worker.

“I am like your daughter. Though my home is in Kaliaganj (on the outskirts of Jalpaiguri), I will soon rent a house in Rajganj. If I win, I will make it my permanent address,” she told the voters.

“She tried to give the impression that she had a better understanding of the struggles faced by people in remote areas to consolidate support. Her popularity as a renowned athlete is also drawing attention, especially among women, many of whom took selfies and group photos with her during the campaign,” said a Trinamool functionary of Rajganj block.