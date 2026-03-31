Rajganj TMC candidate Swapna Barman begins election campaign after legal clearance from the railways

Swapna Barman, the gold-winning heptathlete who Trinamool has fielded as a candidate for the Assembly polls, has received approval for her resignation from the railways.

Following a directive from the Calcutta High Court, which asked the railways to take a final decision regarding her resignation by Monday, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities formally accepted her resignation and issued a clearance letter.

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The approval brings an end to the legal complications surrounding her candidacy from the Rajganj Assembly constituency of Jalpaiguri. Barman began campaigning in full swing on Monday.

“The railway authorities have accepted my resignation and issued the clearance. There is no obstacle to filing my nomination now. With less than a month left, I have started campaigning immediately,” Swapna said today.

Although railway officials did not comment, sources confirmed that the decision was taken in compliance with the court’s order.

As per the rules, government employees must resign before filing nomination papers. However, railway regulations require employees to give a three-month notice before resigning.

The railways had refused to accept her resignation and instead initiated a departmental inquiry against her on charges of misconduct.

In response, Barman approached the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court.

On March 24, the court directed her to submit a revised resignation letter acknowledging her mistake and confirming that she would not claim any retirement benefits. The railways raised objections to the wording of her letter, prompting further court intervention.

The court then instructed her to rewrite the letter and submit it.

Last Friday, the court ordered the railways to communicate their final decision by Monday and also directed Barman to meet railway officials at the Alipurduar division office.

Barman had been unable to campaign actively because of the legal complications, causing some discomfort within her party.

Sapna Barman started her outreach in Sannyasikata and Majhiali gram panchayats, focusing on small tea gardens and workers’ issues.

She was seen visiting the tea estates in her constituency, interacting with tea workers, listening to their concerns, while introducing herself as the Trinamool candidate.

“It is indeed a relief for her as well as the party. She has launched her campaign and will file her nomination soon,” said a Trinamool leader from Jalpaiguri.