Rains coupled with thunderstorms lash north Bengal and Sikkim, to receive more

Sub-Himalayan Bengal and neighbouring Sikkim witnessed intense bouts of rain since Tuesday evening.

The rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds, will prevail in the region for the next couple of days, weather experts said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The passage of the western disturbance and presence of a cyclonic circulation over the eastern parts of Bihar and the sub-Himalayan region of Bengal, along with strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, have created these conditions,” said an official of the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

“There is a forecast of heavy downpour in Sikkim and many parts of north Bengal till May 17,” he added.

According to him, thunderstorms with gusty winds of around 50kmph and lightning were likely to occur in almost all districts of north Bengal in the next three days.

Rainfall triggered landslides in Sikkim, especially in Mangan, the sole district in the northern part of the Himalayan state, and snapped road connectivity in some of the routes.

The situation made the district administration restrict traffic movement on various routes leading to Mangan from other parts of Sikkim on Wednesday, while workers and equipment were engaged to clear the debris.

Sources said a landslide occurred at Mushithang, between Chungthang and Lachen. Also, landslides occurred at Safu and Rail Khola along the Mangan-Chungthang route and snapped connectivity between the district headquarters with Chungthang, Lachen and Lachung.

In north Sikkim, Lachen and Lachung are two popular tourist spots.

“Road connectivity from Mangan to Gangtok remained open via Phodong Road with restricted traffic movement. Only emergency services vehicles were allowed without restriction,” said a source.By evening, partial connectivity between Mangan and Chungthang and Chungthang and Lachen had been restored. Only light vehicles were allowed to pass.

Lightning death

In Cooch Behar, a woman died after she was struck by lightning on Wednesday morning. Putul Adhikary, 45, of Khapaidanga in Cooch Behar-II block, was sweeping in front of her residence when suddenly a flash of lightning struck her. She died on the spot.

“Lightning is a phenomenon that is being frequently witnessed these days, especially in rural areas. People should refrain from moving outdoors during rain and thunderstorms for their safety,” said a weather expert.

Preparatory meeting

Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb convened a preparatory meeting for the upcoming monsoon season at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. “We have formed separate disaster management teams in all five boroughs. Around 300 conservancy workers have been engaged in clearing the clogged drains. Sandbags and other relief materials have been kept in stock for emergency services,” said Deb.

On Friday, the mayor will visit the embankments of the river and rivulets with officials of the state irrigation department.