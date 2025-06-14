Raiganj University discovers soil bacterium with potential to boost organic farming

A quiet laboratory in the department of sericulture at the Raiganj University is offering fresh hope for sustainable agriculture with a scientific breakthrough.

A team of researchers has discovered a new species of soil bacterium named ‘Bacillus Ayatagriensis’ with remarkable bioactive potential.

The microbe, isolated from the rhizosphere (the region surrounding plant roots, populated with microorganisms) of mulberry plants, has already shown promising impacts in enhancing seed germination and combating harmful plant pathogens.

Amit Kumar Mandal, an assistant professor and head of the chemical biology lab at the varsity, who is also the team leader, said the research group included seven others.

“The study was rooted in applied microbiology, and the team explored soil samples collected from mulberry plantations across North Dinajpur. Through a series of trials, they found the bacterium to possess strong antimicrobial properties, capable of suppressing disease-causing organisms while improving plant growth,” Amit said.

“Early tests suggest it can serve as a powerful agent in organic farming systems, reducing the need for chemical inputs,” he added.

The varsity sources said that the bacterium’s ability to promote seed germination and bolster plant health comes as a boost for local farming communities struggling with soil degradation and crop vulnerability.

“In controlled trials, plants treated with the microbe showed quicker and healthier germination compared to untreated controls. Researchers believe it could eventually be developed into a natural bio-stimulant or bio-pesticide, making it a valuable resource in eco-friendly agricultural practices,” said sources.

Amit also said naming the bacterium as “Bacillus Ayatagriensis” also marks a milestone for the varsity.

“It is the first officially recognised novel microbial species to be identified and reported by our institution. The name has been drawn from Sanskrit, with ‘ayata’ linked to growth and ‘agriensis’ symbolising its agricultural relevance. Our varsity has the intention to tie scientific innovation closely with regional farming needs,” he said.

“As the bacterium enters scientific literature, its potential stretches beyond academic recognition. It stands as a tool for farmers seeking alternatives to chemical treatments,” Amit added.

Dipak Kumar Ray, vice-chancellor of the varsity, commended the team’s achievement.

“The discovery has not only advanced the field of microbial taxonomy but also underscored the growing importance of indigenous research in addressing global agricultural challenges,” he said.