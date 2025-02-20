Punched by classmate in school, 15-year-old dies Hooghly's Champdani

A 15-year-old Class X student at a school in Champdani, Hooghly, died after being allegedly punched in the chest by a fellow student during a campus scuffle on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased, Abhinav Jalan, was a student of Champdani Arya Vidyapith School in ward 3.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the accused — also of the same age as the victim — was engaged in a fight with Abhinav over an issue that is not clear. During the altercation, the accused landed a punch on Abhinav's chest, causing him to collapse.

A teacher said the two boys got into an argument around 1pm, shortly after a class had ended, which quickly escalated. "During the fight, the other boy punched Abhinav in the chest," the teacher said.

Before the next period could begin, the scuffle broke out, leading to the fatal blow.

Teachers and residents immediately rushed Abhinav on an e-rickshaw to the Angus ESI Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"Preliminary assessment suggests that the impact on his chest led to breathing complications, which caused his death," said a doctor.

Upon receiving the news, officers from Bhadreshwar police station reached the school. Around the same time, guardians started reaching the school. Many demonstrated outside the school, accusing authorities of not disciplining students.

Former councillor Vikram Gupta said he was among those who rushed the schoolboy to the hospital. Expressing his grief, he added: "This is a tragic incident. Just six months ago, Abhinav’s sister died of a heart attack, and now he is gone too. We demand strict action against the culprit."

Abhinav’s father, Ganesh Jalan, questioned the school’s failure to enforce discipline. "How can students fight in front of teachers? It's shocking that no teacher stopped them. I have already lost my daughter, now my son is gone forever," he said, breaking down in tears.

A senior officer of Bhadreswar police station said no specific complaint had been received till Wednesday night. The accused boy has been detained for interrogation, but no suo motu case was started by the police.