Protests over ‘women-only’ coaches disrupt train services on Sealdah South section

Daily commuters staged a rail blockade on Thursday morning on the Sealdah South section’s Diamond Harbour line, disrupting train services during peak hours.

Local passengers blocked the tracks at Uttar Radhanagar station between 7.45am and 9.45am on Thursday, halting both up and down trains on the busy route. The protest brought train movement to a virtual standstill, leaving thousands of office-goers and students stranded.

The agitation stemmed from a recent decision by the railway authorities to reduce the number of general compartments in local trains and increase the number of women-only coaches.

Protesters claimed that no additional coaches were added to accommodate this change, leading to extreme overcrowding in the remaining general compartments.

“We are not against women’s safety or separate compartments for women,” a protester told reporters at the spot. “But reducing the number of general compartments without increasing the total number of coaches is unfair. Where will the male passengers go?”

Commuters allege that the trains have become dangerously overcrowded during peak hours, with many passengers unable to even find standing room. Daily scenes of jostling, pushing, and frayed tempers have become the norm, worsened by the ongoing summer heat.

Thursday’s protest followed a similar demonstration on Wednesday, when parts of South Barasat and Mathurapur stations witnessed rail blockades over the same issue.

Railway authorities are yet to issue a statement on the demands of the protestors.