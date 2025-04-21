MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengal SSC scam: Protesters scuffle with cops ahead of ‘tainted’ and ‘untainted’ teachers’ list release

Our Bureau Published 21.04.25, 06:47 PM
Teachers and non-teaching staff, dismissed from government-aided schools, during their sit-in protest in Kolkata.

Teachers and non-teaching staff, dismissed from government-aided schools, during their sit-in protest in Kolkata. PTI

Protesting teachers jostled with cops outside Acharya Sadan, the office of the School Service Commission, on Monday evening demanding the list of “tainted” and “untainted” teaching and non-teaching staff be released by the board.

Most of the protesters had assembled outside the office during the day for the list to be released as was promised in a meeting between the representatives of the protesters, the state education minister Bratya Basu and the commission chairman Siddhartha Mazumdar.

During the meeting chairperson Mazumdar had assured the disputed list would be released by Monday, towards which the SSC was working following a Supreme Court verdict that left 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff in state-aided and state-run schools jobless in the aftermath of the cash-for-jobs scam.

Till 6.30 pm as the list was not released the restive protesters tried to overpower the stationed cops and enter the SSC premises which was behind three rows of barricades.

The protesters are demanding the SSC release the lists separately with all the names.

A few days ago, the police had lathicharged teachers who were protesting at DI officer in Kasba after the Supreme Court verdict.

Bengal School Job Scam
