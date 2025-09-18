‘Political hand’ behind rise of ‘rapist’ at Panskura hospital, claims probe

The rise of Zaheer Abbas Khan, now accused in the rape of a ward girl at Panskura Super Speciality Hospital, is linked to the alleged political patronage he received following the change of guard in Bengal.

Once a simple car driver and son of a migrant worker, Khan’s rapid ascent in hospital administration raises serious questions about political interference in public institutions.

Khan’s residence is located in Pitpur under Panskura police station, not far from the hospital premises. According to local sources, he initially drove a car that did not belong to him. In 2011, shortly after the Trinamool Congress government took charge, Khan began driving the hospital’s vehicle.

By 2018, using his political clout he became a driver for the hospital. Around five years ago, Khan leveraged political connections to secure a position as a facility officer with an agency serving the hospital. Although the contractor changed 18 months ago, Khan continued in the same role.

Probe revealed that Khan now owns several ambulances in his name, along with unregistered vehicles and an anonymous drug store near the hospital.

Sources claim that a separate room was allotted for Khan within the hospital, provoking anger among other contractual employees.

Allegedly, the hospital authorities, under political pressure, allocated the room to him, which then allegedly became the site of "irregular activities".

It is also alleged that despite hospital superintendent Kaushik Dhal having his own official vehicle, the hospital board frequently used Khan’s personal car for official duties.

Khan was incarcerated 10 years ago in a rape case involving a 14-year-old girl. The girl’s mother had lodged a formal complaint, leading to his arrest and subsequent imprisonment for 22 days. Yet, despite his criminal record, Khan continued in a responsible position at a government hospital for years.

Representatives of the Abhaya Mancha have alleged that physician Bodhisattva Mohapatra, son of former minister and Tamluk MLA Soumen Mohapatra, extended patronage to Khan.

“Mohapatra’s involvement has emboldened Zaheer Abbas Khan to commit these misdeeds,” claimed Abhaya Mancha representatives.

However, MLA Soumen Mohapatra refuted the allegations at a news meet on Wednesday, stating: “These accusations are politically motivated. My son has no connection with the hospital.”

The SUCI on Wednesday announced a 12-hour Panskura bandh for Thursday to protest the rape inside the government hospital.

CPI(M) workers and leaders put a blockade on the Ghatal-Panskura road on Wednesday afternoon, demanding strict punishment for Khan and the resignation of the hospital superintendent.

Mahadev Maiti, the district secretary and party board member of CPM, alleged: “It is due to the superintendent’s support that Khan dared to carry out such heinous acts. Despite repeated complaints from workers, no action was taken against him.”

On Tuesday night, an eight-member delegation from the Joint Platform of Doctors and Abhaya Mancha met temporary hospital workers at the Panskura hospital.

The delegation held a procession and assured workers of full legal support.

Pabitra Goswami, a prominent member of the delegation, alleged that Khan’s rise was directly linked to Bodhisattwa Mohapatra's "protection”.

The state government now faces growing pressure to act swiftly and transparently in addressing this scandal.