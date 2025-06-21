Police drive in Mirik against drug abuse, 30, mostly youths, held for narcotic use

Police in the Mirik subdivision of Darjeeling, located around 50 kilometres from here, are conducting an extensive drive against drug abuse in the hill town and its surroundings. Over the past four days, they have detained 30 persons, mostly youths, for narcotic use.

Vinod Kumar Meena, the subdivisional police officer (SDPO) of Mirik, said they have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against narcotic peddlers and abusers across the district following specific instructions from Praween Prakash, the superintendent of police of Darjeeling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The raid was conducted against drug abusers in some areas, including Thurbo, Nigalay, Murma, Mirikbusty, Soureni, the helipad, and adjacent areas of the lake. During the drive carried out in the past four days, 30 persons have been detained for drug abuse,” said Meena.

He mentioned that during the investigation, it was established that none of them peddle narcotics but use such substances.

“That is why it has been decided that the detainees would be sent to rehabilitation centres so that they can get rid of the habit. Our drive will continue across the subdivision to prevent peddling and use of narcotics,” Meena added.

Narcotics haul

Personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posted at the India-Nepal border arrested Chanchal Sikdar from Ghoshpukur, on the outskirts of Siliguri, with nearly 200 grams of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) on Thursday night

Sikdar, a resident of Gangarampur in the South Dinajpur district, was handed over to the Kharibari police station.

Cough syrups seized

Ranju Roy, a resident of Chakshyam village in South Dinajpur, was intercepted by troopers of the Border Security Force (BSF) late on Thursday evening.

Roy, a source said, was carrying 148 bottles of cough syrup, which he planned to smuggle to Bangladesh.