Permanent vice-chancellor appointed at Darjeeling Hills University to take charge

A permanent vice-chancellor has been appointed at the Darjeeling Hills University (DHU), but she is yet to take charge.

Ever since its inception in 2021, the DHU has been functioning under VCs who were deputed temporarily. On December 17, governor C.V. Ananda Bose, who is also the chancellor of the DHU, appointed Tejimala Gurung Nag as the first permanent VC.

Nag is a history professor at North Eastern Hill University in Shillong. She is yet to join the new post.

The authorities at the DHU said she might need time to settle her work in Shillong before taking up the new role.

“We have not been able to establish any direct communication with her. Currently, the university is being managed by an interim registrar and a finance officer appointed by the state higher education department,” said a source at the DHU.

“The varsity has no other officials or administrative staff. Guest lecturers from other colleges and universities are teaching the students,” the source added.

Debashis Dutta, the controller of examinations at the North Bengal University, has been handling the administrative duties of the DHU as an additional responsibility. He is set to retire at the end of this month.

The DHU’s statute, which outlines the operational framework of the institution, is yet to be approved by the state higher education department.

Since 2021, the DHU has been facing many hurdles, including the low turnout of students because of the absence of infrastructure and the shortage of faculty members.

This year, only 45 students were admitted to the varsity where postgraduate courses are offered in six subjects.

The second batch of students graduated in August-September and the fourth-semester exams are underway on the temporary campus of the Industrial Training Institute in Mungpoo, which is around 50km from here.

“As the varsity has no hostels, students have to stay in rented accommodations. Once the fourth-semester students move out, only first-semester students will be at the varsity. Although the university has been provided with land at Yogighat (near Mungpoo) for its permanent infrastructure, only the construction of the boundary wall is partially complete,” said a source.

A teacher associated with the DHU said winter vacation would start at the varsity on January 11. “We hope the VC will assume her office by then,” he said.

The university administration and the community are hopeful that the appointment of a permanent VC will bring much-needed stability and direction to the institution.

“With the appointment of our new VC, we are hoping that the situation will improve and the varsity will start to grow,” said Sujata Rani Rai, the acting registrar oft the DHU.