Pahalgam terror attack: RSP-backed United Trade Union Congress glare on intelligence failure

The RSP-backed United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) on Friday demanded a “transparent” investigation into the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, alleging a major intelligence failure behind the heinous assault that claimed 26 innocent lives.

The demand for the probe was raised during a rally organised by UTUC with the twin objectives of promoting workers' unity against communal bigotry and upholding the values of democracy and secularism.

The meeting also extended support to the nationwide strike called by Left trade unions on May 20 to protest what they described as the Union government’s “anti-worker” and “anti-people” policies.

A gathering of workers from tea gardens, jute mills, engineering units, bidi factories and the unorganised sector took place at Hog Street in Calcutta under the UTUC’s banner on Friday.

Addressing the rally, RSP leader and UTUC general secretary Ashok Ghosh said: “The Pahalgam massacre has raised several questions and issues regarding the intelligence failure of the armed forces posted in the valley. The Centre, during the Pulwama attack, also conducted a probe. But the outcome of that probe is never known. So the government should come out clean to make its position clear and identify the people responsible for the attack.”

While expressing solidarity with the Centre in its action against terrorism, the UTUC at the same time warned against communal bias in counter-terror operations and cautioned against targeting any particular community.

“Counter-action against terrorism should not be converted into communalism. The Centre must ensure this,” Ghosh said.

Former minister and RSP leader Manohar Tirkey, who also addressed the rally, urged both the Centre and the Bengal government to explore new avenues for industrialisation, pointing out that a significant portion of the working class was gradually migrating to other states in search of livelihood.