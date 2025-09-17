Padma hilsa to reach markets in city tomorrow: Export begins amid fears of short supply

The first few trucks carrying Padma's ilish will roll into India through the Petrapole border on Wednesday, and the stock can be expected to be available in Calcutta markets from Thursday morning.

The movement of the hilsa consignment from the neighbouring country to Bengal comes after the Bangladesh commerce ministry on Tuesday evening issued permits to 37 exporters to send the delicacy to India.

The Tuesday order is in continuation of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government's September 8 decision to allow the export of 1,200 tonnes of hilsa to India for Durga Puja.

A source said the order came as a relief for both Bangladeshi exporters and Indian importers, as at least six truckloads of hilsa had been packed on Monday and were waiting all day for approval. As the Durga Puja is earlier than last year, traders have been waiting for the consignment to arrive as soon as possible.

“The Padma ilish will cross into Bengal on Wednesday. After sorting and fixing the price of the fish, it will be sent to retail sellers, and people will get the freshly imported fish from Thursday morning,” said Atul Chandra Das, president of the Fish Importers’ Association in Bengal.

What will be the price of Padmar ilish?

Importers said the rate would be fixed once the fish crossed the border and reached them on Wednesday evening.

“This time, Bangladesh has increased the export price by $2.5 per kg of hilsa. The current export price is $12.50 per kg, up from last year’s $10. On top of that, duty fees, transport costs, and the margins of importers, wholesalers, and retailers will be added before it reaches consumers,” said an importer.

Last year, during Durga Puja season, a kilo of hilsa was sold at ₹1,600 to ₹1,800. "This year it will certainly be higher," a trader said.

According to the Bangladesh commerce ministry’s order, hilsa exports will be allowed for only 20 days, from September 16 to October 5. Each of the 37 exporters has been allotted a specific quota, and “no exporter can export more than their permitted limit,” the order stated.

Fish importers and traders in Calcutta, however, expressed doubts about whether Indian Bengalis would get even half of the approved quantity, citing a reported fall in catch this year.

“Only 12–15 tonnes of hilsa are arriving in the first lot. This is far too little compared to Calcutta’s demand. This consignment won’t even reach the districts,” said a trader.

Last year, after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina and the formation of an interim government in Bangladesh, the country initially refused to send any hilsa consignments to India. However, after pressure from Indian importers and Bangladeshi exporters, Dhaka approved the export of 2,400 tonnes. Even then, only 577 tonnes reached India as stocks were exhausted.

This year, traders fear that supplies may be even less than half of last year’s. Reports in Bangladeshi newspapers, including The Daily Star, suggest hilsa catch is down by about 30 per cent compared to last year’s yield.

“As a first lot, the amount of hilsa is not enough. Let us hope for the best in the next rounds of consignments,” said another trader.