Outcome of resilience and family support: Farmer's daughter from Murshidabad cracks UPSC

Sana Azmi, a 25-year-old Muslim woman from a modest farming family in Murshidabad’s Sagardighi, brought pride and joy to the region this month by qualifying in the prestigious Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

A resident of Pakalpara village, Sana secured an All-India Rank of 764 among 958 candidates recommended in the final list of the 2025 examination, making her eligible for the Indian Revenue Service and other Group-A central government services.

The results of the Civil Services Examination 2025 were declared on March 6.

Though the achievement has been widely celebrated in her village and across Murshidabad district, Sana is dissatisfied with her present rank and has already started preparations to attempt the exam again for a better rank that would enable her to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The Civil Services Examination, conducted annually by the UPSC, is regarded as one of the toughest in the country with three stages — the preliminary, Main and the personality test/interview. Successful candidates are recommended for appointment to the country’s elite administrative services such as the Indian Foreign Service, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Indian Revenue Service.

Born into a large family with limited means, Sana’s UPSC journey has been remarkable on many fronts. Youngest among 10 siblings, Sana grew up in a family focused on education.

That was largely because of her father, Maijuddin Sheikh. A poor farmer with a small patch of land, he had to discontinue his education after Class IX. But he struggled to ensure that all his children, including his seven daughters, received a proper education.

The results of that commitment are now visible.

Two of Sana's sisters chose to study medicine — one of them, Beauty Khatun, is a doctor at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, while another sister is studying MBBS at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri.

Sana’s success in the UPSC exam has added another feather to the family’s cap.

Sana began her schooling in her native village.

She studied up to Class VIII at Kabilpur High School in a neighbouring village. She later moved to a residential institution run by the Al-Amin Mission, where she completed her Class X and Class XII. She appeared for the Class XII board exams through a high madarsa in Howrah district and stood first in the district.

Then came the big leap.

Encouraged by her family and her own grades, she took admission to the Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, where she graduated in English Honours and completed her MA as well.

During her time in Delhi, she also joined the university’s residential coaching academy for civil services aspirants, where she began a systematic preparation for the UPSC exam.

Remarkably, she cleared the Civil Services Examination in her very first attempt in 2025.

“I had strived hard to crack UPSC, and I thank my family members for their support. I am happy to have done it on my first attempt, but I would not have achieved it without the support of my sister Beauty Khatun. She sent me to Delhi to fulfil my dream. I will take up the job, but ultimately will try to fulfil my dream to become an IAS officer,” said a reclusive Sana, who spoke to the media through her elder brother Md Imran.

Beauty recalled how the family collectively nurtured Sana’s ambition.

“I became a doctor, and another of our sisters is studying MBBS,” she said.

“But we always felt that one of us should become a top civil servant. Sana had that dream. We encouraged her and planned her academic path accordingly. Her admission to Jamia Millia University in Delhi was also part of that plan,” she added.

As congratulations poured in, her mother, homemaker Fulbanu Bibi, couldn’t stop beaming.

“It is a dream come true,” Fulbanu said. “But Sana is not satisfied with the rank she has obtained. Her goal is to become an IAS officer. So she has begun her studies again.”