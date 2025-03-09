Only women to man Cooch Behar rail station: Men divested of administration and security duties

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced that the Cooch Behar railway station would be an all-women’s station from Saturday.

“From today, Cooch Behar station will be entirely run and managed by our women employees. Right from the frontline staff to the administration to the security personnel, all would be women. On occasion of the International Women’s Day today, the women employees were handed over their respective charges at the station,” said Abhay Ganpat Sanap, the senior divisional commercial manager of the Alipurduar division of the NFR.

According to him, there are 84 railway stations under the division and Cooch Behar is the first station that will be completely run by women employees. “It will be indeed, a unique station,” he added.

Sources in the NFR said the women employees were posted as booking clerks, commercial supervisors, reservation clerks and supervisors and the checking staff.

“Even the RPF has deployed women personnel at the station. Around 10 women employees will work in each shift at the station,” said a source.

The state has conferred heritage status on the Cooch Behar station which was built by the royals of the erstwhile princely state of Cooch Behar.

In north Bengal, the Siliguri Town station is an all-women station under the Katihar division of the NFR.

A programme was organised at the station on Saturday. The women employees were welcomed at the station with flowers and a cake-cutting ceremony was also hosted on this occasion.

Tanushree Das, the chief reservation supervisor at the station, said it is a matter of pride for them.

“It has come as a surprise for us on the International Women’s Day. We will put all efforts to ensure that the railway users get the best services here,” she said.

Residents of Cooch Behar have also appreciated the decision. “It is a major step towards women’s empowerment. We are confident that the women employees posted at the station will prove that they are no less than men in delivering their responsibilities,” said Nita Mitra, a schoolteacher of the town.