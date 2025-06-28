One dead, four injured in three different accidents in Jalpaiguri district during past 24 hours

A person died and four others were injured in three different accidents in Jalpaiguri district during the past 24 hours.

A milk tanker, while moving along AH-II, rammed into the rear of a stone-loaded truck near Battalion More, close to Fulbari on the southern outskirts of Siliguri, on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of the tanker died on the spot, and two passengers were injured. They are under treatment at the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital.

A team from the New Jalpaiguri police station have seized the tanker.

An e-rickshaw driver and two passengers were injured after a private car hit the vehicle at Saraswati Bridge near Mainaguri on Friday. Due to the impact, the e-rickshaw fell into a roadside ditch. Local people rushed the injured to the rural hospital in Mainaguri, where they are still being treated.

On Thursday night, a truck rammed into an oil tanker parked on NH27 near Fulbari. The only passenger managed to get out of the truck, but firefighters had to rescue the driver from the mangled cabin. The duo are under treatment at NBMCH. Police suspect that the truck driver had fallen asleep.