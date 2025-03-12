One dead and two injured after tractor overturns on highway in Jalpaiguri district

A person died and two others got injured when a tractor overturned on NH17 in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said the trio was bringing a boiler machine on the tractor from Chalsa to Nagrakata. On their way, the driver lost control and the tractor overturned near Panjhorabusty of Nagrakata.

Local residents rescued them. Firefighters and teams from the Matiali and Nagrakata police stations also went to the spot. The trio were taken to the block health centre in Sulkapara where doctors pronounced one of them, Srinath Oraon, 22, dead.

Srinath came from Nagrakata’s Sulkapara. Two others, Rashib Haque and Nuramin Haque, also from Nagrakata, are under treatment at the rural hospital and the super-specialty hospital in Malbazar, respectively.

Fire in pool car

A fire broke out in the pool car of a private English medium school in Champasari of Siliguri on Tuesday.

Sources said the vehicle was carrying 12 students of the school to their homes when the driver smelt something burning. He stopped the car near Babubasa of Champasari and helped the students get out of the vehicle.

Soon, the flames turned intense and gutted almost the entire vehicle. A fire tender from the Siliguri fire station doused the flames. The police began a probe to ascertain the cause of the blaze. No injury or casualty was reported.

Illegal cigarettes

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the preventive wing of the Customs department jointly recovered an illegal consignment of foreign cigarettes from New Jalpaiguri railway station on Tuesday.

Sources in the GRP said that 460 packets of Korean-made cigarettes were seized from the Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express. No arrests were made.