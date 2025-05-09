On Kurseong trail, encounter orchids and tigers (almost); initiative comprises walk in valley and visit to museum with taxidermy exhibits

A trail route through the landscape of a lush green valley, dotted with orchids and a century-old museum with taxidermy of several species on display is drawing the attention of tourists in Kurseong.

Taxidermy is the art of preserving animals for display by mounting or stuffing their bodies.

The trail route initiative has been taken by Devesh Pandey, the divisional forest officer of Kurseong forest division, under the “Green Ambassador” project.

“The initiative has been taken under the Green Ambassador project to sensitise people, mainly the younger generation, at their school level. They are being made aware of the need to conserve nature and wildlife by providing them education beyond classrooms,” said Pandey.

The forester said that under the initiative, participants are learning to hike and gather information about the rich biodiversity of the forests, their vegetation and wildlife, and their conservation.

“The trail has become so popular that hundreds of students from educational institutions are regularly participating in the trail,” he added.

According to him, Kurseong, also known as the ‘land of white orchid,’ is drawing nature enthusiasts and hikers who love walking through the hilly terrains in the surroundings of the hill town.

Sambarta Sadhu, the range officer of Kurseong, said the trail, named the “white orchid trek”, covered 2.5km.

“It has gained immense popularity among students and tourists. Even foreign tourists are enjoying the walk and a visit to the old forest museum that was established back in 1907,” he said.

Known as the West Bengal Forest School Museum, the 118-year-old building near Dowhill of Kurseong has the taxidermy of many exotic and endangered animal species, including the royal Bengal tiger.

Sources said the trek starts from Deorali and ends at the Arboretum. Along the route, tourists and students can enjoy the landscape from some viewpoints. “White orchids have started blooming these days, which nature enthusiasts love,” pointed out a forester.

While moving through the route, visitors spend some time for refreshments at the Dowhill pine forest area.

“We have engaged 12 local families who sell food and some other items to the visitors. The site is gaining popularity, and around 10,000 people are visiting the area in a month. The rise in visitors has provided a means of livelihood to these families,” said a forest official.