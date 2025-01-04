North Bengal Science Centre sees record footfall and revenue surge during year-end festivities

The North Bengal Science Centre (NBSC) in Siliguri witnessed an impressive surge in the footfall of visitors and revenue earnings at the year-end and on the first day of the current year, which reaffirmed its status as a key attraction for residents and tourists alike.

With the festive season drawing large crowds, the centre recorded over 7,000 visitors during those two days, surpassing last year’s figure of 6,500.

Ritabrata Biswas, the project coordinator of the NBSC, said the centre is a vital hub for promoting science education and recreation in the region and has been consistently upgrading its offerings.

“The recent installation of an open-air gym park and upgraded exhibits in the park have contributed significantly to its rising popularity. However, the highlight of the centre remains its digital planetarium. It is the only one of its kind in the region, and it underwent a major upgrade recently,” said Biswas.

“On December 31, the centre recorded more than 5,500 visitors, and by the end of New Year’s Day, the figure had crossed 7,000. This marked a significant milestone, surpassing last year’s turnout for the same days,” he added.

Sources said that the revenue generation also saw a significant boost during these two days. On December 31, the centre earned Rs 1.94 lakhs while on January 1, the total revenue exceeded Rs. 2.50 lakhs.

“Compared to last year’s revenue of Rs 2.40 lakhs for the same period, it is higher,” said a source.

The official of NBSC said that the families, students, and tourists from across north Bengal and beyond enjoyed the attractions.

“We aim to spark scientific curiosity among people of all age groups, and the response has been phenomenal,” he said.

In 2024, the total visitor count crossed 40,500, which is an increase of 7,500 visitors compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

“We believe that the upgraded digital planetarium, along with innovative educational activities and interactive exhibits, played a crucial role in attracting more visitors,” said the official.

The Bengal Safari Park, which is on the fringes of Siliguri, witnessed a footfall of 8,900 visitors on January 1 with a record-breaking collection of ₹12,81,390 in a day.