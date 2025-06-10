New centre to help kids fight health battles

Authorities of the Jalpaiguri Government Medical College & Hospital (JGMCH) have opened the District Early Intervention Centre for advanced child healthcare.

This specialised facility, which opened in May-end, is equipped to detect and treat a range of physical and developmental challenges in children from a very early age and aims to address concerns before they become more serious medical conditions.

A senior doctor at the JGMCH said that many parents often overlook minor signs of abnormality in their children, assuming that the issues will resolve with age.

“However, such assumptions can sometimes lead to long-term consequences. With the opening of this centre, medical professionals will be able to examine children at an early stage, identify any underlying issues through clinical screening and initiate timely interventions,” he said.

Sources said that the centre brings together a team of specialist doctors under one roof to provide integrated and continuous care.

“The services available here include behavioural therapy, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, and treatments for abnormalities related to teeth, limbs and the heart,” said a source.

“These services are essential for children who show early signs of physical or cognitive difficulties, and treating them early can significantly improve their quality of life,” the source added.

Kalyan Khan, the superintendent and vice-principal of JGMCH, said that children brought to the outpatient departments (OPDs) with signs of developmental or physical issues will be referred to the centre for further care.

“An early diagnosis of conditions like childhood diabetes can lead to successful treatment. The risk of children inheriting certain conditions, like diabetes or other genetic disorders, is higher when parents are already affected. Early monitoring and diagnosis not only offer better treatment options but can also help in reducing the long-term impact of such diseases,” Khan said. “The medical college has also directed block hospitals to send patients with diabetes-like symptoms to the centre."